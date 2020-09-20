Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt final weeks of 2020 census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau is contending with several natural disasters as wildfires and hurricanes disrupt the final weeks of the nation’s once-a-decade headcount. The agency was already burdened with the coronavirus pandemic and a tightened deadline. Now the fires on the West Coast have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes in California and Oregon before they could be counted. And tens of thousands of others remain uncounted in Louisiana communities hit hard by Hurricane Laura more than two weeks ago. Nearly a quarter million more households are uncounted in areas affected by Hurricane Sally this week.