Whale swims free of crocodile-filled Australian river

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A humpback whale has found its way back to sea weeks after it apparently got lost in a murky, crocodile-infested river in northern Australia. There have been no previous recorded sightings of whales in remote East Alligator River, and no one can explain why a blue water mammal ventured so deep inland. The manager of the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park says the whale “appeared to be in good condition and not suffering any ill effects” before it left the river over the weekend. Humpbacks follow the western Australian coast in their annual migration from the tropics to Antarctica. Recreational sailors first reported it on Sept. 2.