Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup. Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.