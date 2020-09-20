Thousands protest Netanyahu; many ignore Israeli virus rules

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. That’s despite a national lockdown order aimed at curbing a raging coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown orders include an exception allowing people to hold public demonstrations. But many participants in Sunday night’s gathering appeared to ignore social-distancing rules. Thousands of Israelis have participated in the protests throughout the summer. They’re calling on Netanyahu to resign while he is on trial for corruption charges. They also accusing him of bungling the country’s coronavirus crisis, after initial success containing it in the spring. The country now has one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the world.