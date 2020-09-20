 Skip to Content

One killed in motorcycle crash

6:58 pm News, Top Stories
crash police

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a motorcyclist was struck by an SUV driver on Saturday evening.

Chippewa County officials said at 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a crash at State Highway 64 on 205th Street in the Township of Cleveland.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation suggested an SUV was driving eastbound on the highway, and crossed the center line when rounding a curve. The SUV was then hit by a motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was treated on-site and released.

Officials said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

McKenna Alexander

McKenna Alexander is the weekend anchor and a multimedia journalist for News 18. She started in June 2019. She was born in San Francisco, but spent the majority of her life growing up in Dallas.

Related Articles

Skip to content