One killed in motorcycle crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a motorcyclist was struck by an SUV driver on Saturday evening.

Chippewa County officials said at 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a crash at State Highway 64 on 205th Street in the Township of Cleveland.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation suggested an SUV was driving eastbound on the highway, and crossed the center line when rounding a curve. The SUV was then hit by a motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was treated on-site and released.

Officials said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.