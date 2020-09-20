New Minneapolis council member gives voice to diverse ward

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ newest City Council member is a Somali-American who comes to the job with a background in social services. Jamal Osman gives a voice to a part of the city that is among its most diverse, including one of the largest East African communities in the nation. Osman says he doesn’t support defunding or abolishing the police department, as a majority of council members did in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He says he favors shifting some spending to social services areas instead, like expanding a program that has had mental health professionals go out with police officers responding to calls from people in crisis.