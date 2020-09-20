March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to resign marched through the capital as the country’s wave of protests entered its seventh week. Hundreds of soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk, deploying water cannon and armored personnel carriers and erecting barbed wire barriers. Protests also took place in several other cities, including Brest and Grodno. The crowd in Minsk included about 100,000 people, said Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization. He said dozens of demonstrators were arrested in Minsk and Grodno. Protests began Aug. 9 after an election that official results say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office; opponents and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.