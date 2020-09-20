Local Republicans gather with Van Orden

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A few dozen local Republicans gathered Sunday afternoon to talk politics with congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.

A bonfire, flag-waving, and the ringing of a freedom bell were all a part of Sunday's event.



Van Orden spoke with attendees about the history of the Republican party, as well as his own personal history, including his years spent serving in the military.



Event organizers said they wanted to bring Republicans of differing viewpoints together in order to find common ground before it came time to re-elect President Trump and elect Van Orden.



Van Orden said it's incredible to be in the position that he's in today.

"I came from nothing. Nothing. And last week the President of the United States said I have your back," Van Orden said.

Van Orden spent the weekend traveling the third district as he runs against long-time incumbent Ron Kind.