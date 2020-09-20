Lions’ collapse starts well before fourth quarter this time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Detroit Lions didn’t bother waiting until the fourth quarter to blow a double-digit lead this time. The Lions scored touchdowns on their first two series to go ahead 14-3 and allowed that advantage to disintegrate by halftime. Detroit’s 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers made the Lions the first team ever to blow double-digit leads to lose four consecutive games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Lions have lost 11 straight games overall for their longest skid since dropping 19 straight from 2007-09.