Georgia’s Fulton County works to avoid another vote debacle

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting problems in Georgia’s Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, have become a national flash point in recent elections in part because they have disproportionately affected Black voters. In the state’s June primary, many voters never received the absentee ballots they requested. Long lines at polling places forced some voters to wait hours after polls closed before they could cast a ballot. County elections officials are making myriad changes to try to head off problems in November, as Georgia emerges as a potential presidential battleground and turnout is expected to set a record.