Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ wins TIFF People’s Choice Award

After picking up Venice’s Golden Lion award, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has won another prestigious honor: The Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award. No film has ever won both. TIFF programmers announced the winners Sunday. Zhao’s film features Frances McDormand as a widowed wanderer of the modern American West. Winning the audience award at TIFF is promising for “Nomadland’s” Oscar chances, too. In the past decade, every People’s Choice winner has secured a best picture nomination and a handful have gone on to win, including “Green Book,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” was first runner up.