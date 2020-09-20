Chippewa Valley residents reflect on RBG’s legacy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death, people across the country are reflecting on the impact she had on their lives. Chippewa Valley residents are among those mourning the equal rights icon.

From her work with the ACLU to her nearly three decades serving on our nations highest court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for gender equality.

"I also grew up in a time where women having equal pay was something we had to fight for," said Kelly Ware. "Women voting, there's lots of things, but she was definitely a role model and somebody to admire."



Ginsburg's legacy is impacting Americans across the country, including here in the Chippewa Valley.

"She was continuously working for equality and of all the nine Supreme Court Justices, I know she's the one that has always stuck out as a person who stands to her ideals and continues to work for the betterment of others," said Aaron Tenner.



She is leaving behind a lifetime of advocacy for equal rights, along with a message for generations to come.

"Just seeing her raise a family, support husband and just accomplish all the success at a very young age, the legacy she is leaving behind to women is you can literally do it all," said Laura Lane.

The Supreme Court has issued a statement saying Ginsburg will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery after a private service.