A few overnight sprinkles before warmer temperatures kick in

Smoke from wildfires out west kept the sky milky and muted once again today. Despite the haze, Eau Claire made it into the low 70s this afternoon. It's also been windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cloud cover will increase into Sunday night, as a warm front brings our next chance for light showers. Rainfall totals won't amount to much, and we'll mainly see scattered light showers.

Some showers could linger into Monday, although the best chances will be early with perhaps an isolated sprinkle by afternoon. It will be a partly cloudy day overall, with highs in the mid 70s. There will still be a breeze overnight Sunday into Monday, with winds picking up again Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 80 on Tuesday with a little bit of humidity. We have another shot at 80 on Wednesday, and temperatures will stay above average in the 70s through next week.

After tonight, our next chance for showers comes Wednesday into Thursday, with more chances next weekend.