Warming up after another cold morning

After Eau Claire's first freeze of the season Friday morning, temperatures Saturday morning also tanked to the freezing mark, two degrees warmer than Friday's low of 30. Fortunately for summer lovers, temperatures will be on the upswing from here.

Despite the chilly start, temperatures rose to just shy of 70 this afternoon. We can expect temperatures to fall into the 40s again overnight, but we are not expecting another night of freezing temperatures. Dew points will likely fall into the mid 40s by early Sunday morning, which sets the limit for how low temperatures can fall.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, with temperatures likely exceeding the average high of 70 by a couple degrees. It will be another mostly sunny day with haze from wildfires out west, but will also be windy, with winds between 15 mph and 30 mph.

Cloud cover will increase into Sunday night, although it should hold off until after sunset. This will be our next chance for light showers, although it likely won't amount to much besides a few scattered light sprinkles.

Temperatures continue to climb just in time for the fall equinox on Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 80, with a little bit of humidity. We have another shot at 80 on Wednesday, and temperatures will stay above average in the 70s through next week.