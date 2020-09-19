Walmart, Amazon among donors to QAnon-promoting lawmaker

Walmart, Amazon and other corporate giants donated money to a Tennessee state lawmaker’s reelection campaign after she used social media to amplify and promote the QAnon conspiracy theory. That’s according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance records and online posts by Republican state Rep. Susan Lynn. QAnon centers on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. A distillery company spokeswoman said the company wouldn’t have donated to Lynn’s campaign if it had known she repeatedly posted a QAnon slogan on social media.