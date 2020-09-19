US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored, but world yawns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has declared that all U.N. sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal. The administration said Saturday night that its triggering of the so-called “snapback” mechanism in the U.N. Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 Iran nuclear deal has taken effect. Snapback would mean that international sanctions eased or lifted under the nuclear deal are reimposed and must be enforced by U.N. member states. But other members of the Security Council say the U.S. lost legal standing to invoke snapback when it withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed American sanctions on Iran.