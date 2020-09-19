“Settle for Biden” van makes downtown stop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A St. Paul man has taken a year off his teaching job to get young people excited for the coming presidential election.

Chris Madden left his job, bought a van, and hit the road with a goal in mind.



He said the "Settle for Biden" slogan recognizes that in the primaries Joe Biden was not everyone's first choice for president. So, Madden is trying to encourage younger voters to settle for the democratic candidate, and he's driving that message home by driving across the country from St. Paul to Washington, D.C. over the next few weeks leading up to the November election.

"Driving this thing down the highway, so many people are doing double takes, you know, get their phones out," said Madden. "And if it was "Vote for Biden" they'd say "oh that guy supports Biden okay vote for Biden" but it's the "settle" that catches everyone. That's American politics, I guess, that you never get one hundred percent what you want."

Madden has gotten plenty of followers on social media, especially TikTok, where he has performed trending dances in front of his van to get America's youngest voters excited for Biden.



The "Settle for Biden" van stopped in Duluth, Minn. on Friday where Biden was visiting downtown. Madden said he thinks Biden did see his van.