Northwest Beerfest moves the brews outdoors

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - About 150 people enjoyed a wide variety of craft beer Saturday while raising money for the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association.

43 breweries served beer and 48 silent auctions were open for bidding Saturday afternoon all in the name of fundraising for youth hockey. This was the 12th year of the Northwest Beerfest, and for the first time, the event was outdoors.



Volunteer Chrissy Ihfe said they worked with the Chippewa County Health Department to make the event as safe as possible.

"It's a really fun event for the residents here that live in the Chippewa County," said Ihfe. "But really it's just a great way to for all of us to not only have fun but really celebrate that our children play hockey together as well."

Ifye said the beer fest helps raise money to maintain the hockey rink and keep the non-profit hockey association going strong.