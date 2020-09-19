McConnell’s legacy: Wielding majority power to reshape court

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s legacy time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Fulfilling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the fall election will define McConnell’s tenure as Republican leader. It’s as much about confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee as securing McConnell’s goal of a conservative majority on the court for decades to come. There’s no guarantee the Kentucky Republican will succeed. He’s about to move ahead with an unprecedented and politically risky strategy. If it works, he’ll have ushered three justices to the court in four years, a historic feat. Voting could happen before the Nov. 3 election.