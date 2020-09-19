Man given 30 years for fatal shooting in West St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a West St. Paul father while the victim’s 2-year-old son slept beside him has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Nathan Wesley McDonald pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of Lawrence Terrance Renfro. A co-defendant, Terrell Theo Payne, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Sept. 10. A friend alerted police after finding Renfro dead. Authorities say his son was still sitting on the couch seven hours after Renfro was killed.