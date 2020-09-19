Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol on Friday night. Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg’s legacy. Scores of candles flickered in the wind along the front steps as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.