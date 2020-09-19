How Ginsburg’s death could reshape the presidential campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A presidential campaign that was already tugging at the nation’s most searing divides has been jolted by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It represents a seismic shift in a race that had been defined by a pandemic, economic uncertainty and civil unrest. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill began sparring almost immediately over when to replace the former justice. But the political shockwaves were only just beginning to ripple across battleground states, where high-stakes Senate races were suddenly supercharged and presidential operations were forced to rethink their messaging just over six weeks until Election Day — and with early voting already underway in five states.