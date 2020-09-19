 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:25 am
2:21 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures early this morning will range from the upper
20s to mid 30s. This result in areas to widespread frost.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wqowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content