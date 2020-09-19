First Native American racer blazes trail at Tour de France

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Tour de France rookie Neilson Powless has blazed a trail as the first tribally recognized Native North American in the 117-year history of cycling’s greatest race. By reaching the finish in Paris on Sunday, the rider who turned 24 during the marathon three-week Tour hopes to inspire Native American kids. He says they “have a lot going against them.” Word of Powless’ feats has already filtered back to the Oneida Tribe in Wisconsin, which recognizes him as one of its 16,500 members. The tribal leader describes Powless as a source of “hope and inspiration.”