Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) — With precision and prowess, a team of carpenters has used medieval techniques to raise up by hand a three-ton oak truss in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. It’s a replica of the wooden structures in the nave that were consumed in landmark’s devastating April 2019 fire that also toppled its spire. The demonstration marking the European Heritage Days this weekend gave hundreds of people watching the display a first-hand look at the rustic methods used 800 years ago to build the triangular frames. Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, in charge of the reconstruction, said it also shows the decision to restore the cathedral in its original form was the right one.