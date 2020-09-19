Blugolds hold baseball tryouts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire baseball team is gearing up for Spring 2021 by finalizing their roster.

Tryouts were held Saturday at Bollinger Fields.

The 2021 season will be the first time a Blugolds team takes the field since 1995.

Roster hopefuls just thankful there is finally a team to tryout for.

"Actually, that's kind of the main reason why I came here this year," said freshman Lance Lettner. "Knowing it was a first year program and being that I love the sport so much, I knew this was my best opportunity to have a chance to play the game I love again."

"I've played baseball all my life, since I was a little kid," said senior Austin Belot. "Travel team when I was little, traveling around the state. It's pretty much my first love as a sport. It was sad not playing the last couple of years, so just being able to come out here today is really, really exciting for me."

Head coach Charles Bolden was impressed with what he saw on the diamond, as he prepare to get the Blugolds competing right out of the gate.

"There's a lot of good athletes out here" said Bolden. "A lot of guys, you can tell have played the game before, who are interested and have a passion for wanting to be a part of something we're building here that is going to be pretty special. Having a full roster and now being able to hold a tryout with a solid number of student athletes, it feels like it's starting to get real."