Asia Today: India’s cases keep rising; rallies in Melbourne

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has maintained its surge in coronavirus cases, adding 93,337 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Saturday raised the nation’s caseload to more than 5.3 million out of the nearly 1.4 billion people. It said 1,247 more people died in the past 24 hours for a total of 85,619. The country has over a million active cases with about 80% recovery rate. India has been reporting the highest single-day rise in the world every day for more than five weeks. It’s expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced scathing criticism for its handling of the pandemic amid a contracting economy leaving millions jobless.