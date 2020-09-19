Asia Today: Fewer cases in Melbourne, Korea; Japan travel up

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It was the second day in a row new infections fell below 30. Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions are due to be eased next weekend when child care centers will be allowed to reopen and gatherings of up to five people from two different households will be permitted. But that depends on the rolling 14-day average of new cases being below 50. Train stations and airports in Japan are filled with people traveling over the “Silver Week” holiday weekend, in a sign of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea’s new coronavirus tally has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than a month.