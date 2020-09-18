Wisconsin DHS receives $16.7 million federal grant to combat drug addiction

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received a $16.7 million federal grant to reduce drug-related deaths.

The funding comes from the state Opioid Response Grant Program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

While opioids remain the primary focus, the program now supports services to combat stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

DHS says half of the money will be used to fund individual treatments costs.

The rest will support prevention programs, overdose response efforts, an expansion of treatment options and recovery coaches.

Sergeant Andy Falk, field operations supervisor of the West Central Drug Task Force, said most law enforcement would prefer not to throw people in jail or prison. He also believes more programs that could help combat addiction, like the ones being funded, could reduce the amount of drug-related criminal activity.

"I'm very pleased to heart DHS has received this grant," Falk said. "Hopefully a grant of this magnitude will create some options for people to do that to correct their drug problems and move on with a better life and get themselves away from that criminal justice system."

DHS received about $15 million in federal grant money two years ago during the grant's last funding cycle.

Some of those funds went towards human services agencies in Dunn and La Crosse counties.

