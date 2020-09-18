WIAC suspends winter sports through end of the year

EAU CLAIRE (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announce they're suspending all winter sports competitions through the end of 2020.

The announcement was posted to the UWEC website Friday afternoon.

It said the decision came after several meetings to discuss COVID-19 risks and safety protocols by the WIAC Council of Chancellors.

The suspension includes men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's indoor track & field, men's and women's swimming & diving, and wrestling.

In July, the WIAC said they were delaying some fall sports and canceling others.

The conference includes University of Wisconsin schools including La Crosse, Eau Claire, Whitewater, Stout, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Platteville, and River Falls.

The announcement said WIAC officials are working on a plan for competitons to resume in the spring. It also said the conference is "committed to providing an engaging and meaningful experience for student-athletes."