WI Workforce Development secretary resigns at governor’s request

MADISON (WQOW) - The man responsible for leading one of the most important organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic is now without a job.

On Friday afternoon, Governor Tony Evers announced Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman has resigned at the governor's request.

“People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times,” Evers said. “It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits.”

Wisconsin's unemployment has gotten as high as 13.6% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the department until a new secretary is appointed.