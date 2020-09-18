UW-River Falls orders students to shelter in place, moves classes online for 2 weeks

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - It will be at least October before UW-River Falls students see the inside of a classroom again.

On Friday evening the university announced all classes for the next two weeks will be held virtually.

That is because of what the university is calling "an increase in COVID-19 cases."

In addition to that, students who live on campus are told to stay in their residence halls during that time.

“Aggressive testing has enabled us to identify case increases here on campus,” said Chancellor Connie Foster. “To contain the spread, we will be moving to all online courses and implementing a shelter-in-place order within our campus community. Protecting the safety and health of our community is our priority, and we are working with our students to ensure they are vigilant.”

Since early September, 85 UW-River Falls students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university's online dashboard. Of those, 58 cases remain active. A total of 1,207 tests have been performed.