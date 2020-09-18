US sends troops, armored vehicles to Syria to counter Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has deployed additional troops and armored vehicles into eastern Syria after a number of clashes with Russian forces, including a recent vehicle collision that injured four American service members. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, says the U.S. has also sent in radar systems and increased fighter jet patrols over the region to better protect American and coalition forces. A U.S. official says the deployment includes a half-dozen Bradley fighting vehicles and fewer than 100 additional troops and is meant as a signal to Russia to avoid conflict in the region.