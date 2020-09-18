US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores citing security risk

The U.S. Commerce Department says it is prohibiting Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from app stores as of Sunday, citing national security and data privacy concerns. Google and Apple, the owners of the major mobile app stores, and WeChat owner Tencent did not immediately reply to questions. Oracle, which had proposed a deal with TikTok, also did not reply. TikTok says it’s disappointed. It’s not clear what will happen to WeChat, which has millions of U.S. users. A further ban on the much more popular TikTok goes into effect on Nov. 12 — shortly after the U.S. election.