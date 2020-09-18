United Way hosts 26th annual ‘Day of Caring’

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley kicked off its 26th annual Day of Caring event Friday in a new, unique way.

Multiple small volunteer groups will take turns, assisting local parks and food banks, completing numerous projects, as well as packaging food at Feed My People throughout the week, rather than just a single day.

Over a dozen volunteers showed up to Irvine Park Friday as they hung Christmas lights on trees and fences for the upcoming annual Christmas Village.

With a challenging few months behind us, and a pandemic that continues on, United Way officials say it's more important to give back than ever.

"The needs are great right now, especially on the food and security side," said Andy Neborak, executive director of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. "You know, a lot of people need help there so to be able to do that part is great, and then to be able to help out our local parks with some of their projects as well is just awesome."

The United Way and Feed My People are expecting to deliver nearly 5,000 meals to those in need.