Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump almost won Minnesota in 2016 and sees it as a state he might peel away from Democrat Joe Biden in November. That could help insulate him in case he loses any battlegrounds that backed him four years ago. But Minnesota — which hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential race since 1972 — has steadily moved further away from the president since then 2016. And polls suggest Biden has built a consistent lead as both he and Trump visit the state on Friday, when early voting opens.