‘This is a big moment:’ UK virus restrictions escalating

LONDON (AP) — Fresh restrictions on social gatherings in England, potentially involving limits on pub opening hours, appear to be on the cards soon as the British government seeks to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is “inevitable” a second coronavirus wave would reach the nation. He says that “we could expect (and) are now seeing a second wave coming in. Following days of criticism over its testing strategy, there is mounting speculation that the government will announce fresh curbs on the hospitality sector, such as pubs and restaurants, potentially involving curfews.