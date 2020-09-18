Senior US envoy holds talks in Taiwan amid Chinese drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The second high-level U.S. envoy to visit Taiwan in two months has begun a day of closed-door meetings as China conducted military drills near the Taiwan Strait after threatening retaliation. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, who handles the economic growth, energy and the environment portfolio, held talks with Taiwan’s minister of economic affairs and the Cabinet’s vice premier. He’s due to meet with the island’s business leaders over lunch and dine with President Tsai Ing-wen later Friday. In response to Krach’s visit, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army held combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait, at least the second round of war games this month aimed at intimidating supporters of the island’s independent political identity.