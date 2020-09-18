Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Wilfred formed on Friday, using the last of the regular names. So an hour later, when another storm popped up, forecasters called it Alpha. This is only second time Atlantic storms got Greek names. And they’re coming earlier than they did last time in 2005. Hurricane experts say the season is crazy, but most of the storms are weak. Even Alpha is weird. It formed off the coast of Portugal which is not a normal place for Atlantic hurricanes. One weather watcher joked that he expects Hurricane Pi for Thanksgiving.