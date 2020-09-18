Report: Giannis wins NBA MVP for 2nd straight year

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - For the second year in a row, the Greek Freak has been named the NBA's MVP.

That is according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA's best record during a shortened regular season.

After a long break because of the coronavirus, the Bucks faltered and were eliminated at the hands of the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.

The Bucks star now has some decisions to make. He will be entering his final season under contract with the Bucks unless he signs an extension during this offseason.

The Bucks ownership has reportedly said it is willing to spend money to put extra talent around Antetokounmpo.