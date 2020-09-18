Raiders ready for big opening act on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL is opening in Sin City, something even the bookies in this gambling city would never have bet on happening. But on Monday night the gamble pays off when the Raiders meet the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the glittering $2 billion stadium that Raiders owner Mark Davis dubbed the Death Star. They’ll do it in a spectacular new home that looms over the Las Vegas Strip, a far cry from the dilapidated stadium in Oakland where players churned through a dirt infield.