Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Maria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced that it will release nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help the island rebuild its electrical grid and repair schools from the devastation of Hurricane Maria three years earlier. The announcement comes amid criticism that the assistance was overdue and being released now only for political purposes. The grant comes as President Donald Trump, who has balked at providing assistance to the island territory, and former Vice President Joe Biden court voters in Florida, which is home to a large population of people from Puerto Rico. Florida is a critical swing state in the Nov. 3 election.