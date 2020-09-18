Poland’s senior right-wing party moving to govern alone

An official with Poland’s conservative governing party says the country’s right-wing coalition has collapsed but others talked of serious crisis. The official said Friday that the Law and Justice party would continue as a minority government. But others used a less definitive language and insisted the coalition exists. Law and Justice has governed Poland with the support of two small parties since 2015. The news of coalition’s troubles came after the justice minister and his party members refused to vote for an animal welfare bill proposed by the powerful leader of Law and Justice, Jarosław Kaczyński.