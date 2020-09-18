Peru president faces impeachment vote amid pandemic turmoil

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra’s job is on the line Friday as opposition lawmakers push through an impeachment hearing criticized as a hasty and poorly timed ouster attempt in one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers appear to be far short of the two-thirds majority vote required to remove Vizcarra from office, but even if he dodges the impeachment attempt, analysts warn he won’t escape the ordeal entirely unscathed. His ability to carry forward the anti-corruption agenda he has sought to make the hallmark of his short administration could be further jeopardized if Vizcarra is perceived as having engaged in influence peddling himself.