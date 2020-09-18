Ohio limit of 1 ballot drop box per county blocked, appealed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has temporarily blocked the Republican secretary of state’s order limiting counties to one ballot drop box. Both the state and the Republican Party have appealed. The faceoff over Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive makes unclear how many drop boxes will be available to voters in the presidential battleground less than three weeks before voting begins. Access to drop boxes has become an urgent matter nationally amid the coronavirus pandemic, questions about mail-in voting security and cutbacks at the post office. Urban counties, which tend to favor Democrats, are often the ones that opt for drop boxes.