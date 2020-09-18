Official: Florida deputy fatally shoots man with shovel

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy fatally shot a man armed with a shovel. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a disturbance in an Immokalee neighborhood early Thursday morning. A woman had called 911 to report that a man was yelling outside and trying to get into her home. Officials say the responding deputies encountered 37-year-old Nicholas Morales-Bessannia and ordered him to the ground. Instead of complying, authorities say Morales-Bessannia produced a sharp-edge weapon, in addition to the shovel, and charged at deputies. Officials say one of the deputies felt in fear for his safety and the safety of those around him and fired his weapon.