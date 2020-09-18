N.C. State parents OK’d to attend Saturday football game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State University says parents will be able to attend in-person this week’s football game against visiting Wake Forest. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says two family members per player may attend live games if colleges and universities meet certain health criteria. The department noted that no more than 350 people will be allowed to attend sporting events. Duke won’t allow spectators for Saturday’s football game. East Carolina University plans to utilize “all that is permitted” for families to attend the games.