Mexican intellectuals claim freedom of expression threatened

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denies his administration has hurt freedom of expression, as claimed this week in an open letter signed by hundreds of people, including dozens of well-known intellectuals. The group objected to López Obrador’s accusations that those who disagree with him are “frivolous” or have financial ties to private interests or conservative groups. The president has publicized some media outlets’ lucrative deals with past administrations. The intellectuals say the tone of the attacks has damaged press freedom. López Obrador said Friday he has not censored anyone and does not intend to do so.