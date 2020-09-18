 Skip to Content

Menomonie mask order, occupancy limit vote postponed

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - After deliberation at a special Menomonie City Council meeting Thursday night, the city has decided to postpone voting on, and discussing further, a proposed city-wide mask ordinance and business occupancy limits.

According to Mayor Randy Knaack, after listening to a lengthy public comment session on the topics at hand the council motioned to table further discussions until a later date that has not yet been set.

The postponement passed in a 6-4 vote.

Knaack said the council plans to do some more research and see if the state extends its own mask mandate before moving forward.

