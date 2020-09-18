Mayo Clinic makes interactive COVID-19 model public

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayo Clinic remains a prominent force in the fight against COVID-19, paving its way in innovation through vaccine trials, treatments and testing. Its latest endeavor is a COVID-19 tracking model; now available to the public.

"We've actually been using it for the last six months," said Mayo Clinic's Chief Value Officer Dr. Henry Ting.

"Our model is different than any other model you've seen or heard about," he continued.

That model is an interactive COVID-19 tracking system. One that covers real time COVID-19 data in each county and state across the country. It also predicts the future.

"We could tell several weeks in advance that was going to happen," Ting said, referring to a full COVID ICU unit in Arizona.

It's helped Mayo Clinic navigate its hospitals throughout the country and now, it will be able to help other health care providers.

"We can inform our hospitals in those location what was going on in the communities and what they could anticipate in terms of ICU hospitalizations and hospitalizations in general," Ting said. "And, how they could prepare for that with limited resources and how we could use those resources and mobilize them into areas of greatest need.

Dr. Ting led a group of data scientist to build the model. He says what makes the model stand out among others, is an ability to track human behavior changes daily.

"We feel that there is an obligation if you will, to one, care for patients who need our help, but also to provide value to the greater, general public," he said.

In the chaos that life brings these days, the model makes things a little simpler.

"In the media, there is a lot of conflicting and controversial information on COVID and we wanted to provide sort of trusted information, Mayo Clinic being a trusted organization," Ting said. "Information that we have vetted with testing, vaccines, testing innovations and additional information that people can get in one place."

Ting says the feature that predicts virus trends will be available to the public in the next few weeks. For now, it's just county and state COVID-19 data.

To view the model, click/tap here.